4-month-old baby dies after Florida Turnpike crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The infant involved in last week’s Turnpike crash has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Four-month-old Nolan Panetta was critically injured during a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near mile marker 261.

The infant was in a car seat in the back of a 2011 Toyota Corolla, according to the crash report. His grandfather, 69-year-old Frank Panetta of Clermont was driving as his wife Suzana sat in the passenger seat when a Mercedes SUV failed to slow down when traffic in front of her started to back up due to congestion.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Lucie Alexandre, hit the back of the Panetta’s car.

We’re told troopers rushed to pull the four-month-old from the car seat and performed CPR until fire rescue arrived. The baby was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he later died.

Alexandre suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, according to a crash report. The child’s grandfather and his wife were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say charges are pending against Alexandre.