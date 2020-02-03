Palm Bay playground rebuilt after arson fire

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Twin Lakes neighborhood park that left parents and children heartbroken after it was burned to the ground last year has finally been rebuilt.

The playground was rebuilt half a mile north at Goode Park on 1300 Bianca Drive and was opened to the public on Monday.

A news release by the City of Palm Bay Parks and Recreation said that the move was due to the existing facilities at Goode Park.

“We felt that moving the playground to Goode Park was a better choice because of the increased amenities at that location,” Fred Poppe, Palm Bay parks and recreation department director, said in the release. "The new location is close to restroom facilities, parking, a pavilion, more seating and more shade.”

According to the release, the playground was paid for from insurance settlement funds received from the old playground being destroyed by arson.