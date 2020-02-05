Culprit sought in road-rage shooting on Palm Coast Parkway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies say they’re looking for a driver who opened fire on a van during a road-rage shooting on Palm Coast Parkway.

The shooting was reported Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Harbor Center Way.

Deputies said the victim, who was in a white cargo-style van, noticed a dark-colored sedan driving aggressively.

The driver of the car threw a water bottle at the van and drove closely behind the van in an unsafe manner, according to the report.

As both vehicles were stopped at the intersection, the sedan driver got out of the car and shot the rear door of the victim’s van three times, records show.

The van driver and the two passengers said they feared for their lives.

After the shooting, the victim pulled over to report the incident while the sedan drove off onto Farragut Drive, records show.

No one was injured but one of the bullets did strike the interior of the van.

'This incident could have ended very differently," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Being upset with another driver does not give anyone the right to shoot at another vehicle or potentially take someone’s life. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 911 instead.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com and mention case number 2020-11588.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.