Helicopters, K-9s search for burglary suspect in Rockledge
Search happening along Barton Avenue
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A heavy police presence was reported in Rockledge near Barton Avenue Wednesday morning after a reported burglary at an apartment complex, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.
Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth with Rockledge Police Department said the situation was ongoing as law enforcement helicopters and dogs were scouring the area west of U.S. 1 around 10:30 a.m.
No suspect information or details on the burglary were immediately released as police continued to look for the person.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
