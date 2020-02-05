Helicopters, K-9s search for burglary suspect in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A heavy police presence was reported in Rockledge near Barton Avenue Wednesday morning after a reported burglary at an apartment complex, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth with Rockledge Police Department said the situation was ongoing as law enforcement helicopters and dogs were scouring the area west of U.S. 1 around 10:30 a.m.

No suspect information or details on the burglary were immediately released as police continued to look for the person.

