Here’s how Florida senators voted in President Trump impeachment trial
Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott voted not guilty
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio voted to acquit President Donald Trump at the impeachment trial on Wednesday.
The U.S. Senate found President Trump not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
President Trump posted a video on Twitter showcasing “Trump 4EVA,” after the vote.
February 5, 2020
Sen. Rubio said in a statement last week he would vote not guilty.
“I will not vote to remove the President because doing so would inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation,” Sen. Rubio said.
Sen. Scott posted his reaction on Twitter.
My statement on today’s vote to acquit @realDonaldTrump is simple:— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 5, 2020
Finally. I’m glad that charade is over. Let’s get back to work.
“Finally. I’m glad that charade is over. Let’s get back to work.”
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.