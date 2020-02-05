’Lion King’ moment: Baboon caught grooming lion cub

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A rare sight in South Africa has fans of Walt Disney’s “The Lion King” doing a double-take.

A safari operator at Kruger National Park captured video last weekend of a baboon carrying a lion cub.

Yes, you read that right.

The video shows the baboon carrying the cub into a tree and grooming the baby lion.

Some people who have seen the video say it is very similar to a famous scene in the film “The Lion King" in which the character Rafiki holds up Simba to introduce him to the kingdom.