Orlando gas station owner says skimmers were found inside pumps on Curry Ford Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gas station owner in Orlando told News 6 someone installed skimming devices inside the gas pumps several days ago.

Bhaveshkumar Patel said that he received a technical alert and had an engineer come and check the pumps located on the 5000 block of Curry Ford Road. This is when he said the skimmers were discovered.

“Quite upset with what happened and didn’t expect you know this to happen,” said Patel. “I am not the only one, that these people are going around gas station by gas station, to do this.”

Patel said that he is unsure how long the devices were there, before alerting the Orlando Police Department.

In January of 2019, Patel was a victim of an armed robbery the Country Farms Food Mart. At the time, police released a video showing the suspect during the robbery. Last April, Patel also said that his business was burglarized.

“We are trying to make a good living, working hard seven days a week to have a better life, but you know these people are not making it easy and it’s very frustrating,” Patel said.

In December, News 6 spoke with investigators in Brevard County about skimming devices. Law enforcement had said it increased their routine checks of gas pumps after an uptick in stolen credit card numbers in the county.