Oviedo Mall’s Victoria’s Secret location shutting its doors

OVIEDO, Fla. – Another one bites the dust. There will no longer be a Victoria’s Secret store at the Oviedo Mall.

The retailer’s parent company, L Brands confirmed the store will shut its doors Wednesday.

“Victoria’s Secret has eight additional locations in the Orlando area, none of which are scheduled to close,” a spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Some of the chain’s area locations that will remain open include The Mall at Millenia, The Florida Mall and Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The closure comes on the heels of several other retails closures like Macy’s, which will no longer have a location in the Seminole Towne Center.

Other grocery retail closures include Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare.