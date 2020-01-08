Macy’s will close store in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – The director of media relations with Macy’s Jacqueline King said the Seminole Town Center store in Sanford will close.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Sanford community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s nearby stores including Macy’s Altamonte Mall, Macy’s Orlando Fashion Square, Macy’s The Mall at Millenia and online at macys.com,” King said in a statement.

King said a clearance sale will begin this month and run for 8-12 weeks.

“Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources. The store has approximately 70 colleagues,” King said.