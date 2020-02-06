License plate reader leads to car thieves’ arrest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A license plate reader helped notify Lake Helen Police of a stolen vehicle speeding in the Deland area Wednesday night leading to two arrests, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

To aid in the search for the stolen vehicle spotted on State Road 44, deputies say they deployed their helicopter, which later captured on video the vehicle crashing into a pole and the suspects running into the woods.

VCSO officials said deputies and their K-9′s followed the suspects and found 19-year-old Nicholas Hiatt hiding under a horse trailer.

Records show Hiatt had an open warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is facing charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. He is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

The passenger, 19-year-old Limuel Yarn III, was found in the woods and was arrested without incident, deputies said. Jail records show he is facing charges of trespassing, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a delinquent and resisting arrest without violence and is being held on a $30,500 bond.