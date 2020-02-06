License plate reader leads to car thieves’ arrest, deputies say
Air One, deputies, K-9s found suspects hiding in woods
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A license plate reader helped notify Lake Helen Police of a stolen vehicle speeding in the Deland area Wednesday night leading to two arrests, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
To aid in the search for the stolen vehicle spotted on State Road 44, deputies say they deployed their helicopter, which later captured on video the vehicle crashing into a pole and the suspects running into the woods.
VCSO officials said deputies and their K-9′s followed the suspects and found 19-year-old Nicholas Hiatt hiding under a horse trailer.
Records show Hiatt had an open warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is facing charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. He is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.
The passenger, 19-year-old Limuel Yarn III, was found in the woods and was arrested without incident, deputies said. Jail records show he is facing charges of trespassing, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a delinquent and resisting arrest without violence and is being held on a $30,500 bond.
LPR hit - K-9 apprehension 2/5/2020
Late last night, a License Plate Reader notified us of a stolen vehicle on I-4. Lake Helen police spotted the vehicle fleeing at high speeds onto S.R. 44 in the DeLand area. Air One arrived overhead and observed the vehicle crash into a pole. The occupants fled into the woods. The driver, 19-year-old Nicholas Hiatt of DeLeon Springs, was apprehended by Deputy Matusick and K-9 Quper while trying to hide underneath a horse trailer. At the scene of the crashed vehicle, deputies recovered a Ruger 10/22 rifle and 11 rounds on the ground next to the driver's door. In the glove box, deputies found a loaded Walther PK300 .380 caliber handgun. Hiatt, who is very familiar to law enforcement in Volusia County, had an open warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with grand theft auto, armed trespassing, new charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. Fire Rescue responded to treat Hiatt's injuries from the K-9 apprehension, and he was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held without bond. Passenger Limuel Yarn III, 19, of DeLand, was arrested in the woods without incident. He was charged with armed trespassing, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a delinquent and resisting arrest without violence. He was taken to the jail and remains in custody on $30,500 bond.Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 6, 2020
