Mother accused of killing daughter expected in court for competency hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman accused of killing her daughter is expected in court Thursday for another competency hearing.

Rosa Rivera was ruled incompetent by an Orange County judge in August.

Investigators said Rivera confessed to stabbing her daughter, 11-year-old Aleyda, because she thought the girl was having sex and didn’t want her around men.

Rivera was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer after she allegedly punched a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail in April.

Since Rivera was committed, state prosecutors filed a witness list in order to take Rivera's case to trial if she's found competent by a judge.

Thursday's hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

