OneWeb launches 34 satellites working toward creating space-based internet

An international company manufacturing satellites in Merritt Island launched dozens of spacecraft from Russia Thursday moving toward its goal of creating a space-based internet.

Thirty-four OneWeb high-speed broadband satellites launched atop an Arianespace Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan Thursday. The satellites will be part of the company’s “rapidly” growing constellation of 648 spacecraft that will create a global internet network. Each satellite is about the size of a refrigerator, according to OneWeb.

Similar to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, now at more than 200 satellites in low-Earth orbit, the company aims to deliver high-speed internet to the world. However, OneWeb’s satellites will orbit at a higher altitude 750 miles above Earth.

The company launched its first round of internet-beaming satellites last year.

OneWeb plans to start its service with certain customers by the end of this year and provide its services worldwide by next year.