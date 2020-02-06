OneWeb launches 34 satellites working toward creating space-based internet
Company with satellite factory in Merritt Island offers competition for SpaceX Starlink
An international company manufacturing satellites in Merritt Island launched dozens of spacecraft from Russia Thursday moving toward its goal of creating a space-based internet.
Thirty-four OneWeb high-speed broadband satellites launched atop an Arianespace Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan Thursday. The satellites will be part of the company’s “rapidly” growing constellation of 648 spacecraft that will create a global internet network. Each satellite is about the size of a refrigerator, according to OneWeb.
Similar to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, now at more than 200 satellites in low-Earth orbit, the company aims to deliver high-speed internet to the world. However, OneWeb’s satellites will orbit at a higher altitude 750 miles above Earth.
The company launched its first round of internet-beaming satellites last year.
OneWeb plans to start its service with certain customers by the end of this year and provide its services worldwide by next year.
