High levels of lead cause Rooms To Go to issue recall on lounge chair

ORLANDO, Fla. – High levels of lead caused Rooms To Go to issue a recall on a lounge chair the company sold for two years, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the paint used on the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair’s metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.

The lead is toxic.

The recall impacts about 385 lounge chairs.

The chair was sold in brown and gray colors.

Anyone who uses this chair should stop using it immediately, according to CPSC.

Rooms To Go will offer a replacement to anyone who bought the product, company officials said they are contacting all known purchasers.

At this time the CPSC said there has been no reported injuries or issues related to the chairs.

The chairs were sold at Rooms To Go and Carl’s Patio stores in Florida from March 2017 to April 2019 for $500- $700.