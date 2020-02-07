High on love: Florida man accused of hiding marijuana in box of Valentine’s Day chocolates

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. – Nothing says “I love you” like a box of -- drugs? Oh, Florida man.

Deputies arrested Mario Orosco Tuesday after a tip from the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force led them to the house where a heart-shaped chocolate box was full of marijuana baggies.

Hardee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrived at 615 Saunders St. in an attempt to locate Orosco. Arriving at the residence, authorities said music and laughter were heard inside, but stopped suddenly when authorities knocked on the door.

After waiting outside for around 30 minutes, officials said they were let inside and allowed to search the residence by Janesse Orosco, who said she was taking a nap before police arrived.

Deputies created an opening in the attic where they found Mario Orosco hiding and took him into custody, but not before noticing a strong odor of marijuana coming from the kitchen, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Authorities said they found 17 small baggies with several grams of marijuana inside a chocolate box.

Police did not say who gifted the box or to whom.

“And even though Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, we highly advise against giving your special someone a heart full of marijuana. Stick with the chocolate and thank us later,” deputies said.

Deputies said Orosco was a wanted suspect, but did not specify the charges.