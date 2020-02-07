Man fires shots at his own car, 911 caller after crash, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver crashed into a vehicle before firing shots at his own car and a witness who called 911 to report the shooting, according to Orlando police.

The shooting was reported Thursday night near Fern Creek Avenue and East Colonial Drive.

According to Orlando police, the witness called 911 and said she saw the man pull into a vacant lot after crashing into a car. She told 911 that the man then fired several rounds at his own vehicle before shooting at her car, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said officers found the man walking nearby and he was taken into custody.

A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

No other details have been released.