6 children taken to hospital after St. Cloud special needs home fire

ST. CLOUD – Six children and two adult caregivers were evacuated from a burning special needs shelter in St. Cloud Saturday morning.

Firefighters were battling the flames at 2 a.m. on the 900 block of Alabama Avenue. Officials say they were able to safely evacuate all of the occupants believed to be inside.

#BREAKING: @StCloudPD & @StCloudFireDept battling 2 fires overnight: one at a special needs home for children on Alabama Ave & at a home on Georgia Ave. 12 people safely evacuated @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/4drAsX2pwf — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) February 8, 2020

Crews were also called to another house fire a few blocks away on Georgia Avenue. Three adults and one young child were evacuated from the home, according to St. Cloud police.

The six people believed to have special needs were taken to St. Cloud Regional Medical Center for observation. Officials say they range in age from teen to early adult.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fires.