6 children taken to hospital after St. Cloud special needs home fire

Crews simultaneously battle house fire blocks away

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Firefighters investigate fire at St. Cloud special needs shelter
ST. CLOUD – Six children and two adult caregivers were evacuated from a burning special needs shelter in St. Cloud Saturday morning.

Firefighters were battling the flames at 2 a.m. on the 900 block of Alabama Avenue. Officials say they were able to safely evacuate all of the occupants believed to be inside.

Crews were also called to another house fire a few blocks away on Georgia Avenue. Three adults and one young child were evacuated from the home, according to St. Cloud police.

The six people believed to have special needs were taken to St. Cloud Regional Medical Center for observation. Officials say they range in age from teen to early adult.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fires.

