Deputies investigate fatal shooting on 39 Street in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred Saturday morning.

Deputies said they went to the area of 39 Street and Nashville Ave. around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to officials, the victim sustained a gun-shot wound to his person and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, we do not have any information to release on the identity of the suspect(s),” deputies said.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.