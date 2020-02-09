Authorities search for man last seen in December 2018

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen in December 2018.

Officials said Daniel Decker, 34, who is also known as “Danny,” was last seen at about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2018, at a friend’s home at the intersection of Palm and Lemon streets in Lady Lake.

Decker left in a friend’s vehicle and traveled to the area of Elanor Lane and Marion County Road in Weirsdale, where he abandoned the vehicle at about 2:11 a.m., officials said. He left on foot, heading toward the area of County Road 42.

Officials said the vehicle, described by the Sheriff’s Office as a silver four-door 2005 Pontiac, was recovered in Weirsdale in the early morning hours on Dec. 15, 2018.

Decker is described as about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm bicep.

Anyone with information about Decker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Bureau at 352-343-9529 or call 911.