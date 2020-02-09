Seminole County deputies search for missing 10-year-old girl

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help as they search for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to a tweet from SCSO, Natalya Sanchez was last seen on video walking out the front door of her home on Oak Cluster Cove in Sanford.

Deputies said she is 5’1” tall, 110 lbs and has brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Natalya was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information or have seen Natalya you are asked to call 911.