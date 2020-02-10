Man killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting at Orlando furniture store

ORANGE COUNTY – A man was killed Sunday after a confrontation with Orange County deputies at a furniture store on East Colonial Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man initially was struck by a car, then got up and ran back into traffic and was struck by a second car, deputies said.

No one in either vehicle were injured, deputies said.

The man then ran into a La-Z-Boy showroom and took out a knife, according to deputies.

The man was asked by deputies to drop the knife, but he ignored those pleas and moved towards deputies before being struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The man later died at the hospital.

The deputies involved in the shooting were uninjured. Two deputies who fired their weapons were placed on paid leave which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.