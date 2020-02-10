Brevard woman hid meth in child’s diaper, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and man were arrested Sunday during a traffic stop after a Brevard County deputy saw drug paraphernalia hidden in a child’s diaper, official’s said.

James Bayster, 44, was stopped by authorities for speeding and found to be driving without a valid license, according to the arrest report from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after, Jessie Norton, 36, arrived with a child when she heard he had been pulled over near her residence and it was then that the deputy saw Bayster hand something to Norton, according to the report.

The age of the child was not released, but the deputy approached Norton and said he saw a cut straw and small green plastic baggy hidden in the child’s diaper. Both the straw and baggie tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Officials said Norton admitted to collecting the items and concealing them. Deputies said she also admitted to knowing Bayster did not have a license which was why she walked to the traffic stop to retrieve the keys in case the vehicle was towed.

The report did not state how Norton knew Bayster was pulled over.

Norton is facing a felony charge of child neglect without great bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment with residue, while Bayster is charged with a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license with knowledge, according to the report.