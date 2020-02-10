Florida man accused of impersonating state prosecutors sentenced to 10 years in prison

DAYTONA, Fla. – A Volusia County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after authorities say he impersonated two assistant state attorneys and filing a false court document.

The 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Christian Mosco used the personal identification of two assistant state attorneys to file a “no information” document to try and drop charges against himself. The Volusia County Clerk of Court’s office thought the document seemed suspicious and contacted the state attorney. After an investigation, the two offices determined the document was fraudulent.

The Daytona Beach Police Department obtained a search warrant of Mosco’s computer and found the fake document.

Mosco will remain behind bars on charges of two counts of falsely impersonating an officer, practicing law without proper authority, two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, the criminal process under color of law and uttering a forgery.

Mosco agreed-to a plea deal, which also included previous charges of threats of extortion.

“The defendant employed threats, scams and theft in an attempt to further his criminal plans," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release. "Had he used his talents for positive and law-abiding activities, he would not be on his way to the State Prison System.”