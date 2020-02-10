‘Help! Go get help:’ Nurse calls 911 during St. Cloud special-needs house fire

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Newly released 911 calls detail the moments a nurse had to help evacuate special needs patients from a burning home in St. Cloud over the weekend.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning on the 900 block of Alabama Avenue.

“There’s a fire downstairs," the woman tells dispatch. “Its a special needs house.”

Dispatch tells the woman to stay on the phone as she attempts to call fire rescue. The nurse explaining the fire was quickly spreading and she was upstairs with other occupants.

“Oh my god, oh my god. The fire is coming from downstairs," she said. “I have 1-2-3-4-5-6 patients.”

The nurse asks dispatch if it is safe to open a window, the caller saying she closed the door of the room to protect the occupants from the fire.

“Help! Go get help!” she says. “Run, run, run!”

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 a.m. to battle the flames. Officials were able to safely evacuate all of the occupants inside.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Miller said the backside of the home caught on fire and spread to the roof. He said there was a lot of smoke and firefighters could barely see.

According to officials, there were two nurses, three adult children and six special needs individuals who were evacuated. Miller said five people got themselves out of the home and took two patients with them. He said firefighters rescued four other patients from the blaze.

“They knew that the elevator that they use to help transport the patients up and down was not in service, so they’re hand carrying the patients out,” Miller said.

Miller said people reported hearing explosions coming from the fire.

"Some of the patients have medical conditions that require oxygen bottles to be used in the home and as a result of the fire, some of those oxygen tanks did explode," Miller said.

Miller said seven people were sent to the hospital and are in stable condition.

News 6 spoke with the homeowner’s son who said his parents have been taking care of special needs children and in recent years started adopting them.

Positively Osceola is currently collaborating with other community organizations to help those affected.

They asked that people refrain from donating clothes as the victims of the fire do not have the means to wash them. They are asking those interested in donating to avoid giving large household items as well as the families are working to find housing.

Instead, people should consider donating gift cards to help them purchase food and other necessities.

Those interested in helping can also consider donating to the Go Fund Me campaign.