Man struck, killed by train in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. – A man was hit and killed by a train Monday in Oak Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the train tracks around 9:30 a.m. at West Brooks Circle Monday morning.
Deputies said the pedestrian was hit and later died as a result of his injuries.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
