79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

Local News

Man struck, killed by train in Volusia County

Pedestrian hit in Oak Hill

Tags: Volusia County, train
photo

OAK HILL, Fla. – A man was hit and killed by a train Monday in Oak Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the train tracks around 9:30 a.m. at West Brooks Circle Monday morning.

Deputies said the pedestrian was hit and later died as a result of his injuries.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.