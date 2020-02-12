Is President Trump coming to Daytona 500? TBD, Speedway officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump may be planning a Central Florida visit for the 62nd annual Daytona 500 this weekend, Federal Aviation Administration records and Daytona Beach International Speedway officials confirm.

According to the FAA, temporary flight restrictions for Daytona Beach-area airports indicate that the area will be prepared for an Air Force One landing through the weekend.

The U.S. Secret Service has also issued a “no drone zone” for 30 miles around the racetrack.

“Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones,” a tweet from the Secret Service read Wednesday. “The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile ‘No Drone Zone.’ Enjoy the race.”

Daytona Beach International Speedway President Chip Wile said the speedway is still awaiting confirmation from the White House of a Trump visit this weekend.

One reason for a possible Trump visit could be a car racing in the Daytona 500. The No. 47 Chevy Camaro driven by Cup Champion Joe Nemechek sports a “Trump 2020” banner and is sponsored by the Patriots PAC (political action committee) of America, according to a tweet by Mike Harmon Racing public relations official Karyn Marinella.

The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway. Click here for everything you need to know about the Daytona 500 this year.

Trump is already scheduled to be in West Palm on Friday, according to a news release from the White House.