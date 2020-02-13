2 dead after small plane crashes into Polk County neighborhood

BARTOW, Fla. – Two people died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a residential area in Bartow, Polk County Officials said.

According to a news release, emergency crews were dispatched to Weston Road just before noon after an aircraft was reported down north of Bartow Executive Airport.

Officials said crews found a single-engine, fixed-winged, land-based aircraft downed in the front yard of a residence, and both occupants in the plane were pronounced dead at the scene.

No residents in the surrounding area were injured, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.