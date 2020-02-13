Marion deputies investigate second threat toward Belleview Middle and High Schools

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A second social media threat was made toward Belleview Middle School and Belleview High School on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they believe a student’s account was hacked and a threat made using that student’s name.

Deputies said they are trying to find the true source of the threat.

Parents and students should expect to see increased security at both schools until the situation is resolved, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Any written threat towards a school is considered a felony and Marion County Public Schools along with the MCSO have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to these situations and take these very seriously,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

A threat was also made toward the schools on Feb. 10.

More than 1,000 students were absent from both schools the following day.

A 9th-grade student was arrested in the incident.

He is charged with sending a written threat to kill, do bodily injury or, conduct a mass shooting.