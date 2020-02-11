Patrols increased as deputies investigate threat against Marion County schools

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are increasing patrols on campus after a threat against two Marion County schools was found online, according to school district officials.

Marion County Public School officials made parents aware of the threat posted against Belleview Middle and Belleview High schools through a voice message sent Monday night.

Deputies said the threat was posted on social media after a fight took place after school on Monday.

“We apologize for contacting you so late this evening but we want you to know the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made on social media against Belleview Middle and Belleview High schools tomorrow,” district officials said in the phone call. “At this point, deputies are looking for the student who made the threat following an after-school fight today.”

School district officials said the investigation is still ongoing but they hope the threat will be deemed not credible. Regardless, extra measures will be taken to protect students, according to county officials.

“Our hope is investigators find zero credibility to the threat. Regardless, extra deputies will be on both school campuses tomorrow to keep everyone safe,” officials said in the voice message.

District leaders asked parents to use the situation as a reminder to talk to their children about making good choices.

“We share this kind of information whenever a threat is made on social media against any school to help control rumors,” the message said. “Parents, this is another great opportunity to remind your children to make positive choices every day, not ones that land them in trouble at school and with law enforcement.”