No credible threat found at Patrick Air Force Base after bomb threat

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County say a bomb threat made on base Friday was not credible.

Around 3:30 p.m. a bomb threat was reported on base and the immediate area was evacuated. About an hour later after an investigation by security forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the Fire Department the all-clear was given after no threat was found, according to the 45th Space Wing.

“The all clear has been given for Patrick AFB. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time," the 45th Space Wing said in a tweet.

The potential threat to a U.S. military base came on the same day four people were killed in a shooting, including the assailant, at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola and two days after an active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu.

