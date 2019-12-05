Elementary student makes threat against Orlando school, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando elementary school student faces potential disciplinary action after police say a threat was against the school.

A phone message about the incident was sent Wednesday to parents of students who attend Baldwin Park Elementary School.

The principal, Anna Ferratusco, said the student made a potential verbal threat against the school.

The age of the student has not been released.

Police are now investigating the threat.

The student involved is expected to be disciplined.