Man arrested in connection with Titusville neighborhood shootout

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was connected to a shootout that occurred in a populated area along a busy Titusville neighborhood street.

Marcus Gabriel Mathis, 28, of Titusville, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in public, the Titusville Police Department said in a news release.

On Feb. 6 around 1:00 p.m., Titusville police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Grannis Avenue and Pine Street, police said.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities said that a verbal argument occurred at 445 South Park Avenue between two men.

“A few minutes later, the altercation turned violent at a nearby dirt parking area when Mathis exited a late 1990’s green Chevy Lumina, met up with an unknown accomplice driving a 2015 grey Toyota Camry, and began firing bullets at the other suspect, whom he was previously arguing with at 445 South Park Avenue,” officers said.

Police said the unknown man shot back and Mathis ran off with an unknown accomplice in a grey Toyota Camry.

“Many innocent bystanders were dangerously close and witnessed the crime,” police said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

“Detectives used investigative leads, including surveillance footage showing the suspects exchanging multiple rounds of gunfire, to identify and locate the arrested suspect,” investigators said.

Police said the unidentified gunman and Mathis’ accomplice are still at large.

“We were truly horrified when we saw the gravity and the volume of bullets being fired in broad daylight,” Titusville Police Chief John Lau said. “We will be working with the community and the state attorney’s office to hold the proper people accountable.”

Mathis was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.