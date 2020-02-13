Orlando police boost starting pay in recruitment effort

ORLANDO, Fla. – City officials are announcing new pay and benefits packages for newly hired officers with the Orlando Police Department.

During a press conference on Thursday, Chief Orlando Rolón debuted the agency’s new recruitment video, which highlights courage, pride and commitment to service.

"The men and women at the Orlando Police Department are some of the most dedicated and loyal public servants in this great nation, and we continue to seek the best to join us in serving the city beautiful with Courage, Pride and Commitment," Rolón said.

In October, the city and police union agreed to a three-year contract, which included a one-percent increase for recruits.

Starting annual pay for officers with no experience is now $49,248 and officers with experience in year 12, the base salary is $85,878.

Rolón said nearly 80 positions are open at the department, which he hopes to have filled by June. The agency is also seeking to hire 40 officers at Orlando International Airport, which is undergoing a large expansion project.

For details on how to apply for open positions, visit orlando.gov/police.