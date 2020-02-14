Take a look inside Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Drivers of the great American race are getting ready to start their engines for the 62nd Daytona 500.

As we get closer to race day, News 6 went inside the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America located on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway.

“It celebrates not only the four-wheel of stock cars, sports cars, Indy cars, it also celebrates all forms of Motorsports. We have motorcycles, airplanes, powerboats,” Adam Saal, Motorsports Hall of Fame of America board of directors member said.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America pays homage to those who paved the way for NASCAR and to sports car drivers who became household names like A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Richard Petty.

"There's also famous names around the world who made their mark here in America, Jacky Ickx, is a top sports car driver and Formula One driver from Belgium," Saal said. "But we also have top motorcycle riders."

Pretty much every vehicle has a story-- like the Superbird built and driven by Richard Petty 50 years ago at the Daytona 500.

“It was state of the art and probably somewhat controversial when it came out,” Saal explained. “Wings like that, you know, you might see those on streetcars today but back then nothing like that was going on in stock car racing.”

Guests can either sign up for a tour when they buy a ticket to a race or they can visit the museum any other day for a self-guided tour. And located in the Open Wheel wing the museum pays tribute to Indy car racing as well as Formula One.

Since the museum was established in 1989, it has inducted 251 men and women of Motorsports--including iconic names who’ve helped those competitors race toward the finish line.

Inside the Heritage of Daytona gallery--historical images line the walls from early beginnings-- before the Daytona International Speedway debuted in 1959 when drivers raced on the sandy beaches of Daytona. The wing is also home to a replica of a Henry Ford 999 car.

On March 15 the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America will inaugurate a new space with more cars, artifacts and memorabilia. Each from prominent people in the world of Motorsports.

Tickets to the museum can be purchased here.