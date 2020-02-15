Man shot and killed in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man was shot and killed on the 4400 block of Southeast 155th Street in Belleview around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

This is just east of U.S. 441 and one mile north of Highway 42.

Investigators said the man was rushed to a local hospital once first responders got to the scene.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 352-368-3508.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.