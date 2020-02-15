Man tased twice in airport after brawl with officers

A man was arrested Friday after he swung and bit at airport officials.

According to NBCDFW, it happened at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Witnesses said a man was smoking at a customer service counter past the security checkpoint after a flight from Orlando.

The man was asked to extinguish the cigarette. He complied by dropping it into a cup of water. Then the man was seen pouring the water onto their computers.

“A call report said the man was also shoving, punching and pulling the hair of an American Airlines customer service agent. Witnesses said several people spent at least 15 minutes trying to calm the man down,” NBCDFW reported.

Once police arrived the situation quickly escalated.

John Huston, who recorded the dramatic arrest, heard the man yelling at airport workers.

“When I came up he was yelling at the agents. He was throwing water all over him,” Huston said.

In a video, the man can be seen swinging at the officer before he falls to the ground.

Seconds later another officer fires his taser twice as the man continued to wrestle with the officer.

The pair falls to the ground and as police begin to subdue the man, he begins biting at the officers and attempts to reach for the officer’s gun.

Other travelers begin yelling to stay back, as multiple men jump in to assist the officers.

Larry Lazar, a traveler from St. Louis, was one of the men who stepped in to help the officers hold the man down.

“I don’t know what anyone else would have done. I had to. Number one, the gun would have been aimed at me as well as the other people,” Lazar said.

The man was identified as Jerome Toson Jr. Toson was arrested, taken to a hospital and later taken to jail.

Toson faces at least eight charges, including assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.

DFW Airport Police said they have no comment.

A spokesperson for American Airlines sympathized with what the man may have been going through, but said they will prosecute anyone who assaults employees, NBCDFW reported.

You can watch the video by clicking or tapping here.