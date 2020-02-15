Orange County elections office offers extended hours ahead of voter registration deadline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Presidential Preference Primary is about a month away and Orange County elections leaders are helping voters make sure they can vote ahead of Tuesday's registration deadline.

Orange Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said the deadline is looming if you want to vote during the March 17th Florida primary.

"This is your last opportunity if you're a new voter to Florida and never registered in Florida, you need to do that by the deadline on Tuesday," Cowles said.

Cowles said his office is helping voters by offering extended hours on Saturday. The elections office is also open on Monday during the President's Day holiday.

He said the extended hours give Orange County residents more time to register to vote, update their address, or change their political party affiliation.

"By being here on a Saturday and being here during the holiday on Monday, it helps people get the chance to come where they may not have been able to make it by 5 p.m. on Tuesday under normal working conditions," he said.

Cowles said his office is processing several new voter registrations. He said the big thing voters need to remember is Florida is a closed primary state.

"You have to be a registered member of the democratic party to vote on the democratic candidates or a member of the republican party to vote on the republican candidates," Cowles said.

There are also six municipal elections on the March 17th ballot:

City of Apopka Council Seats 3 & 4

City of Belle Isle City Council District 7

Town of Eatonville Council Seats 4 & 5

City of Maitland Council Seats 2 & 4

City of Winter Garden Commissioner District 1 and Charter Questions

City of Winter Park Commission Seats 1 & 2 and Charter Questions

Cowles said voter turnout is high during presidential elections and he's hoping for good turnout during the primary.

"You have that presidential preference primary to start giving us a preview of what's going to happen," he said. "With all of the candidates still in the running, so there's a lot of interest so people are getting engaged now, which is good."

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is open on Saturday, February 15th until 4 p.m. It is located at 119 West Kaley Street in Orlando.

The office is also open on Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.