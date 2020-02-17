Oviedo man shot roommate during argument about food, deputies say

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after Seminole County deputies say he shot his roommate during a fight stemming from an ongoing dispute about food.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home Sunday on Becontree Place in Oviedo where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

One of the other residents of the home told deputies the victim and the accused shooter, Cameron Sanford, 30, had an ongoing dispute. The victim had been trying to get Sanford to move out by “messing with his food by throwing it away and moving it," according to the arrest report.

A witness told investigators Sanford left a note for the victim about the food. The victim went upstairs to confront Sanford and demand some items back he said Sanford had been borrowing, according to the report.

After the initial confrontation, witnesses said Sanford put his handgun in his pocket and went downstairs to argue with the victim again. The argument then became physical, according to the arrest report.

Another roommate broke up the two brawling men and then Sanford pulled out the firearm and shot the victim, a witness told deputies,

All the witnesses told deputies that both men were involved in the fight but the victim was moving away from Sanford when he was shot.

Sanford is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

A judge set Sanford’s bail at $15,000 and his next court appearance is April 7.