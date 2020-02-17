Threat toward Marion County school not credible, district officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – School officials with Marion County said law enforcement has determined there is no credibility to a threat toward Forest High School.

A call from the district outlined school officials and law enforcement have been investigating a social media threat the past two days.

The threat is not credible, but extra deputies will be on campus on Tuesday, according to the district office.

“We will always take threats seriously regardless of the intent. We will also share this information to refute the rumor mill and to encourage ongoing conversations about the importance of good decision making from all of our students,” the district said in a call out.

This is the same high school a student was shot in April 2018.