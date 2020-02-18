Lost kayakers rescued after alligator nearly flips boat

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two lost kayakers had to be rescued along the Econlockhatchee River Monday after an alligator nearly flipped their boat, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Video released by the Sheriff’s Office showed rescue crews using a helicopter to locate the kayakers. Officials said one of the boaters had a full charge on their cellphone and was able to call 911 for help.

Both kayakers were rescued and brought to safety without injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Econlockhatchee River runs through Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and is nearly 55 miles long, making it the longest river in Florida.

Watch the video from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office below: