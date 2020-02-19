Orlando barbers, fathers make impact on Central Florida community

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of Orlando barbers are on a mission to do more than cut hair, they're working to get results outside of the barbershop too.

In honor of Black History Month, barbers from BarberStars Kutz on Edgewater Drive are determined to make sure they continue giving back to their community while serving as mentors and advocates for teen success. They also stress the importance of kids and seniors living a healthy lifestyle and help families at a time where family matters most.

Every year, the barbers, who are also fathers, give away free haircuts to kids as they head back to school. They also donate tons of free backpacks with paper, pencils and other school supplies.

"It's a good feeling to give back to the community. To see smiles on their face and know that we help a person or a family is fulfilling," said barber Robbie Williams.

Orlando Barbers, Fathers, Vying to Makes Community Impact

The barbers also make the community aware of health seminars while stressing the importance of good eating habits and physical fitness. They also raffle off a Christmas gift card and donate it to a family in need.

"Knowing that you can help ease a family doing times where they could be having a hard time in life motivates us to be a blessing for [others]," said Williams.

Last November, barbers and other volunteers came together to give away more than 50 turkeys to deserving families during the Thanksgiving holiday. They held an event and fed families, making sure no one went without a meal.

[MORE FROM JERRY ASKIN: Jones High School celebrates milestone as first black high school in Orange County | Parramore business owner works to preserve black history as area grows ]

“Giving back helps to give us a feeling of happiness as well as a greater purpose in life,” barber Chris Jackson said.

Barber Chris Jackson said he understands the importance of giving back and hopes to continue serving the people in an area where he's passionate about giving back.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela, in Africa, there is a concept known as ‘ubuntu’ - the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others; that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievement of others," Jackson said.

FOLLOW JERRY ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK