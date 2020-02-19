Orlando police ID man killed by officers, release images of attempted burglary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police identified the man shot and killed by police Tuesday and released images authorities say show the man attempting to break into an apartment hours before the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the Summerfield Apartments complex on Kirkman Road, according to police.

Officials said an undercover officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it as it pulled into the apartment complex, which is when more officers arrived on the scene.

According to officers, Kevin Aldophe, 22, ran away as two officers and a trainee chased him.

Police said at some point during the foot pursuit, two officers fired their weapons on the suspect, killing him. A handgun was collected from the scene, according to OPD.

“At some point, there was an interaction between the individual and the officers and the officers fired their weapons,” OPD Chief Orlando Rolon said.

The Orlando Police Department later identified the officers who fired their weapons as Officer Ben Chisari and Officer Jeffery Madison. Both officers are on paid leave. The officer who was in training was not involved in the shooting but will be placed on administrative leave for a few days.

Authorities later confirmed Aldophe was driving a stolen car and he was a suspect in a residential burglary and attempted burglary on Bamboo Court earlier on Tuesday.

OPD released still images on Wednesday that authorities say show Aldophe standing on a child’s ride-on electric car to climb into an apartment during one of the burglaries.