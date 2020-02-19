Woman sues Disney after she says employee slammed Space Mountain gate on her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts after she said an employee slammed a gate on her as she was entering the Space Mountain ride, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Orange County against the theme park. In the complaint, the Tennessee woman said she was injured during her visit to the park on Feb. 26, 2018.

The woman said she was entering the Space Mountain Ride at Magic Kingdom when an employee closed a gate on her. The lawsuit did not describe the extent of the woman’s injuries.

The woman is seeking payment for damages in excess of $30,000, claiming the employee failed to exercise reasonable care, failed to conduct inspections of the ride and failed to safely control the ride, among other claims.