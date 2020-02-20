72ºF

Extra security to be at Denn John Middle School after threat on social media

Police said a non-specific threat was found on social media

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating a non-specific threat found on social media potentially in reference to Denn John Middle School, according to officials with Osceola County Schools.

School officials said officers are investigating the situation.

Class will operate as normal on Thursday, according to school officials.

Extra law enforcement and district security will be present as necessary, according to the district.

