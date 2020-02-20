WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement activity closes Orange County streets
Orange County deputies on scene at Rio Grande Ave.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence Thursday afternoon closed several streets in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies closed South Texas Avenue between Rio Grande Avenue and Dunwoodie Street around 3:30 p.m. due to law enforcement activity.
People were asked to stay away from the area.
There are several residential neighborhoods and apartment complexes near the scene.
Sky 6 aerial video showed dozens of Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles and several armored response and rescue vehicles outside an apartment complex.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
