Oakland officials issue boil water notice after pressure loss

OAKLAND, Fla. – According to officials, the town of Oakland suffered an equipment malfunction Thursday at the Oakland Water Plant.

The issue resulted in a loss of pressure that was less than the State’s minimum guidelines for proper water production and delivery.

“Pressure has been restored, however, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice,” officials said.

According to officials, all residents and businesses on the Oakland water system should take these precautionary actions.

“Customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, to include drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation - or use bottled water,” officials said. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay with News 6 for updates.

News 6 App

The News 6 App provides local, state, international and worldwide news, along with weather resources and more, including local movie times, lottery numbers and your daily horoscope. The app was updated in November 2016 to provide a sleeker, responsive look.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android