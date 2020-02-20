Satellite Beach organizer supports A1A crosswalks legislation following girl’s death

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – As far back as December 2018, people in Satellite Beach said they feared something tragic could happen at several new crosswalks on State Road A1A.

Last December, their worst fears were realized and now the small beachside community is following how their elected officials, with 12-year-old Sophia Nelson's parents standing with them, are pushing to change the yellow flashing lights to red, or as a bill by Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) could also do - get rid of the crosswalks entirely.

"They put them across a highway and they didn't use the proper signaling," supporter Dan Willemin said.

After Nelson was killed by the Dec. 22, 2019 crash, Willemin was an organizer of a rally in opposition to how the crosswalks look now.

Willemin also raised his voice to the Brevard County Commission and Satellite Beach City Council.

City officials said they would not speak with News 6 about the issue until after the police finish the crash investigation.

Two months later, the question remains if the unidentified driver who Nelson's parents said hit her will face penalties.

"I want to find out if there's any action that's going to be taken. There's a lot of unanswered questions," Willemin said.

Police Thursday said they expect the crash report will likely be released on Wednesday or Thursday of next week.