12-year-old girl struck, killed on A1A crosswalk in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The family of a 12-year-old girl says she was “killed almost instantly” after she was hit by a car while using a crosswalk on A1A in Satellite Beach.

Sophia Nelson was crossing at Highway A1A and Ellwood Avenue at 5:37 p.m. on Dec. 22 when she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Satellite Beach police report.

Sophia was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with very serious injuries, according to the report. The driver is cooperating with authorities and the investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Sophia’s father, Mark Nelson, said his daughter died Monday as a result of her injuries.

Nelson said he, Sophia, her grandfather and their family dog were about to cross the road together when she was hit.

Sophia pressed the crosswalk button “like she did dozens of times” prior to the crash, her father said.

After Sophia was hit, Nelson said he rushed to his daughter’s side.

“As I cleared her airway she started breathing again and I had a brief time to tell her we all love her,” Nelson said, adding she stopped breathing on her own soon after.

Sophia was taken to Holmes Regional and then to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for surgery in an attempt to save her life, Nelson said. She was declared brain dead Monday afternoon.

The family said they were able to donate some of Sophia’s organs, potentially saving lives.

On left, Sophia Nelson, 12, after donating her hair. On right, another family photo of Sophia. (Images courtesy of Nelson family)

The 12-year-old girl was a 6th-grade student at Surfside Elementary School and will be sorely missed by her family, friends, parish and her classmates.

Recently, Nelson said Sophia had donated her hair to help make wigs for cancer patients.

Funeral arrangements are being made at the family’s church Holy Name for Jesus.