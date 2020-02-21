Good Samaritans who helped officer after being shot share their stories

EUSTIS, Fla. – On Dec. 19th, a Eustis police officer, Captain Gary Winheim, was shot while on the job. The shooting resulted in a county-wide manhunt.

Eustis police said they shot and killed the shooter, later identified as Jayson Colvin.

But while that was happening, good Samaritans sought to help law enforcement that day, and those heroes were recognized at the Eustis City Commission meeting.

Tim King and his brother were working at their automotive shop that day, and both got involved when they noticed a suspicious man near their business.

King tells News 6, during the confrontation, the shooter ended up firing about eight shots at him but was able to move away.

King said his brother ended up following the shooter, while on the phone with 911, helping to let the police know where the shooter ended up, near a junkyard.

King was not the only one who helped that day.

Pastor Brooks Braswell of the First Baptist Church of Umatilla said his church served as a central hub for law enforcement during the man-hunt.

Pastor Braswell said their church, along with Lake County emergency management, provided meals and cots for the officers and deputies.

Pastor Braswell said it was thanks to the generosity of local restaurants, that they were able to provide law enforcement with hot meals.

Capt. Winheim was presented with the Medal of Gallantry. The three citizens who helped the captain, were also honored with awards at the meeting.