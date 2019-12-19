WATCH LIVE: Officer injured in Eustis shooting, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – An officer was injured during a shooting near a Winn-Dixie grocery store, according to Eustis police.

Police said the shooting was reported Thursday at 1955 North State Road 19.

At least one officer was hurt during the incident, police said. Officials have not released details on the extent of the officer’s injuries but said the officer was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is stable.

Police have not said what led up to the gunfire or whether they’re searching for anyone in connection with the shooting.

No one else was injured, according to police. It’s unclear whether anyone is in custody at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.