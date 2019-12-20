Here’s what we know about man accused of shooting Eustis officer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting a Eustis police captain has spent 13 years in state prison.

Court records show Jayson Colvin has been convicted of crimes of armed burglary, kidnapping and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting Eustis police captain

“(The) Eustis Police Department was working an armed robbery in which he allegedly robbed the Shell station two nights ago and stole a vehicle from the clerk at that gas station so they’ve been following up on that ever since," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. “They were actively looking for him today, is my understanding, and this happened this afternoon and they do believe it’s one and the same.”

Colvin is accused of robbing a gas station on State Road 19 while wearing a Jason Voorhees mask.

Eustis officers look for armed robber wearing Jason mask

“The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash from the register along with the clerk’s Iphone and Mazda 6I,” officials said.

In an incident on Feb. 24, 2003, court records show Colvin was accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Court records show Colvin told investigators he did not stop because he did not want to go back to prison.

Lake County court records show Colvin was charged with possession of clonazepam, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Eustis on March 1 earlier this year.